AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

