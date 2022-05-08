AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $249.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.84. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.03 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

