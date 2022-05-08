AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,209 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,266,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

