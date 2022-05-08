AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,572 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 474.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,022,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 311,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. Citigroup cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average is $151.56. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

