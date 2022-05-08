AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,392 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Shares of MOS opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.