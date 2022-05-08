AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,507 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,090,000 after purchasing an additional 378,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,331.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 360,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 335,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $181.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.67 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.10.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

