Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $478.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $503.66 and its 200-day moving average is $588.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $449.50 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

