Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 369,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 165,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

