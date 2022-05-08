Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 287,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

RAPT stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $61,013.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,662 shares of company stock valued at $319,891. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

