Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.