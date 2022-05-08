Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,528 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Keros Therapeutics worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,417 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $47.60 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.