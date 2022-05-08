Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $3,554,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

Shares of HUM opened at $430.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.