Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 91,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $690,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,307 shares of company stock worth $1,169,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $8.86 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $387.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

