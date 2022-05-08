Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,421 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AlloVir worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 34.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AlloVir news, Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $305,631.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $44,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,468 shares of company stock valued at $467,529. Corporate insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

AlloVir stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

