Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 5,879 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $203.77 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.99.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

