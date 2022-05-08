Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.