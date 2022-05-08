Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

AMRN stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Amarin has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $531.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Amarin by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 807,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

