Ambrosus Tops 1-Day Volume of $113,864.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $113,864.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000634 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,835,774 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.