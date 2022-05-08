Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $409,274,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $53,918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 911,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,238,000 after purchasing an additional 520,523 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 498,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 312,913 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 27.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 281,906 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

