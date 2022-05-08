AMEPAY Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00187169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038842 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,580.59 or 2.01961484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

