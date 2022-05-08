Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.16

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $10.27. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 12,048 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATA. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,807,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 306,674 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

