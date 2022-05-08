Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues Earnings Results

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.33%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

