Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.57

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.72. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 231,952 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$295.26 million and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

