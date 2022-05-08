Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 12,685,199 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.78. The company has a market cap of £34.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25.

About Aminex (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

