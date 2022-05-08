AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Shares of POWW opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.20. AMMO has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. AMMO had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts predict that AMMO will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMMO by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 33.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ammo, Inc designs and manufactures products for law enforcement, military, sport shooting, and self-defense. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

