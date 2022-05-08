AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “
Shares of POWW opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.20. AMMO has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMMO by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 33.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMMO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ammo, Inc designs and manufactures products for law enforcement, military, sport shooting, and self-defense. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.
