AMO Coin (AMO) Reaches One Day Volume of $221,116.00

AMO Coin (AMO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $32.79 million and $221,116.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AMO Coin

AMO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

