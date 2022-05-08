Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.97 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 2.08 ($0.03), with a volume of 4,546,037 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £28.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.97.
Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)
