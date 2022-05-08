Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. 31,210,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,732,980. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

