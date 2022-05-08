Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. 21,737,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,121,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

