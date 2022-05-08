Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $13.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $551.00. 1,214,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.62. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $544.00 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

