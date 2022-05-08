Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 120 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.64. The company had a trading volume of 946,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.15.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

