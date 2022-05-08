Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 23,450 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,450 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,364,966,000 after purchasing an additional 224,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,910,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,545,052. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.