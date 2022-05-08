Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 70 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $5,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $14.15 on Friday, reaching $395.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.54 and its 200-day moving average is $548.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

