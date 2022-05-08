Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

