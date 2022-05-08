Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will report $6.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $2.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $40.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $45.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 6,311,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,951,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

