Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) will post $60.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.90 million and the highest is $64.62 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $218.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.35 million to $230.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $388.40 million, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $441.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,031. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,586.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

