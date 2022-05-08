Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.97. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on AX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

