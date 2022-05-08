Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700.77 Million

Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will report sales of $700.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $706.32 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $684.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.12. The stock had a trading volume of 957,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,522. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 16.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

