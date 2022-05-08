Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 143.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $15.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.49 to $16.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $20.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.08. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 1,341.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 62.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 48.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. 1,831,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.72.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

