Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.02. DXC Technology posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. 1,320,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,944. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

