Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.13 Billion

Brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to announce $9.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.31 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $36.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.52 billion to $36.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.11 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.70. The stock had a trading volume of 925,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,631. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $490.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

