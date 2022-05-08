Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.19. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

SYNH opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

