Analysts Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $193.38

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 529,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.94. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

