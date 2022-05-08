Analysts Set Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT at $393.72

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDVMF shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($30.61) to GBX 2,850 ($35.60) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

