Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT at $60.14

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. 28,914,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,905,340. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. Lyft has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.