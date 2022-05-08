Analysts Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Target Price at $126.00

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Shares of NSRGF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.78. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $143.92.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.