Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT at $110.86

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,586,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 357,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

