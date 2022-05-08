Analysts Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price at $381.08

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock traded down $11.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.02 and its 200 day moving average is $311.08. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $223.96 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

