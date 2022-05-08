Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) PT at $97.33

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.82. 2,230,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,592. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

