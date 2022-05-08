Analysts Set Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Price Target at $26.33

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMGNF. Barclays raised Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.32) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($31.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTC:UMGNF traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. 2,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

